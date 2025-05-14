Broncos full 2025 schedule is out: Denver gets a bunch of primetime games, Week 1 home matchup vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos 2025 schedule is official. The Broncos will start out the season at home against the Titans, they'll have a bye in Week 12 and they'll be playing in numerous primetime games.

Levi Wallace #39 of the Denver Broncos tackles Jakobi Meyers #16 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule / Getty Images

"They get four or five primetime games, depending how you spin it. Four at night plus the London game," said CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. "It's clear the Broncos are back. The NFL wants them in primetime."

The Broncos avoid three straight road games this year. They also have a very intriguing first-time matchup late in the season against a player who's very well known in Colorado.

(all times Mountain Time)

Week 1, Sept. 7, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver faces a lowly Titans team for their first game of the season. The Broncos have struggled in Week 1 games over the past several years, so this is a gift from the NFL schedule gurus. (The game will air on FOX.)

Week 2, Sunday Sept. 14, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

After a home game the Broncos travel to the Midwest to face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (The game will air on CBS.)

Week 3, Sunday Sept. 21, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

A second straight road game awaits the Broncos in Week 3, this time on the West Coast against head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. It's the first division game of the season for the Broncos. (The game will air on CBS.)

Week 4, Monday, Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m.: Broncos vs. Bengals

The Broncos will play the later game in the first Monday night doubleheader of the NFL season. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals against Bo Nix and the Broncos "will be a great measuring stick" for Denver, Bean says.

(The game will air on ESPN/ABC.)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.: Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles

This appears to be the hardest game on the Broncos schedule. They have to travel to the East Coast to face the Super Bowl champions. (The game will air on CBS.)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 a.m.: Broncos-New York Jets

The Broncos will be playing in London, England, this year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This will count as an away game for the Broncos. The Jets will be the host team. (The game will air on NFL Network.)

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. New York Giants

The Broncos don't get a bye week after their game in England. They'll be right back to business, facing the Giants at home in Week 7. It's possible Russell Wilson will be starting under center for the Giants. (The game will air on CBS.)

Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.: Broncos at Houston Texans

(The game will air on FOX.)

Week 10, Thursday, Nov. 6, 6:15 p.m.: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos will be playing on Thursday Night Football in another primetime game: against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. (The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.)

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 12: BYE WEEK

Week 13, Sunday, Nov. 30, 6:20 p.m: Broncos at Washington Commanders

This Sunday Night Football matchup comes after the Broncos bye. (The game will air on NBC.)

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

(The game will air on CBS.)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

"This is a game to circle on the calendar," said Bean. That's because first round draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will be coming back to Colorado. The former Buffaloes star will be tough to game plan against, considering he's a two-way player. (The game will air on FOX.)

Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during Rookie Minicamp at Miller Electric Center on May 10, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

Week 17, Thursday, Dec. 25 at 6:15 p.m.: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos play a primetime game on Christmas night. It's a Thursday. Denver hasn't won in Kansas City since 2015. (The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.)

Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, Time TBD: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers