Denver Broncos will take on the Jets in London: "Broncos Country has no borders"

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos went with an "add strength to strength" approach in NFL Draft
Denver Broncos went with an "add strength to strength" approach in NFL Draft 05:30

The Denver Broncos are going overseas this season to take on the NY Jets in London. The team announced the game on social media Tuesday morning.

The team posted, "The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets. Broncos Country has no boarders and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos round international history," said Broncos President Damani Leech in a statement.

The full Broncos schedule will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday.  

ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS INTERNATIONAL APPEARANCES

Date

Location

Venue

Opponent

Result

Aug. 9, 1987

London, England

Wembley Stadium

L.A. Rams

L, 28-27

Aug. 5, 1990

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Dome

Seattle

W, 10-7

Aug. 15, 1992

Berlin, Germany

Olympic Stadium

Miami

L, 31-27

July 31, 1994

Barcelona, Spain

Olympic Stadium

L.A. Raiders

L, 25-22

Aug. 6, 1995

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Dome

San Francisco

W, 24-10

Aug. 4, 1997

Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Guillermo Cañedo

Miami

L, 38-19

Aug. 8, 1999

Sydney, Australia

Stadium Australia

San Diego

W, 20-17

Oct. 31, 2010*

London, England

Wembley Stadium

San Francisco

L, 24-16

Oct. 30, 2022*

London, England

Wembley Stadium

Jacksonville

W, 21-17

Oct. 12, 2025*

London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

N.Y. Jets

--

