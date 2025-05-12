First piece of Denver Broncos 2025 schedule puzzle revealed, team will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day

The full Denver Broncos 2025 schedule won't be announced until Wednesday night, but the team revealed the details for one of their games two days early.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos throws a second quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

In late December, Denver will travel to Kansas City to play their AFC West opponents the Chiefs. The game will take place on Christmas Day -- Thursday, Dec. 25. It will be a primetime game and kickoff will be at 6:15 p.m. It will be streamed on Prime Video.

There will be two other NFL games played on the holiday. Both will be earlier in the day on Netflix, and the teams who will be playing has yet to be revealed.

This will be the fifth time that the Broncos will play a game on Christmas Day in the franchise's history. And it's the second time that the team will be playing against Kansas City on Christmas. The first time was a 33-10 loss at Arrowhead in 2016.

Every year the Broncos face each of their AFC West opponents twice. The date and time for the Broncos 2025 season home game against the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver will likely not be announced until the full NFL schedule comes out.