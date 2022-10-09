Colorado Weather: Warmer temps before mid-week front
DENVER(CBS)- Happy Sunday! We have the nice side of October weather to look forward to for the next few days. High pressure over the western half of the country will bring in slightly warmer temperatures thru Tuesday.
There is a cut-off low over New Mexico that may get a little moisture in the flow as well. This may be enough to get a few showers and thunderstorms going over southwestern Colorado on Sunday afternoon.
Despite that temperatures will finish the weekend topping out with 70s over the lower elevations with 50s and 60s in the mountains.
The Next Big Thing will be a Canadian cold front that slides thru Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will cool temps and bring in a little mountain snow with some rain for the plains.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.