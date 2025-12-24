Colorado state Rep. William Lindstedt elected to fill late state Sen. Faith Winters' vacant seat

The Colorado State Senate seat made vacant after the passing of Faith Winters has been filled, the state's Democratic Party said.

Democratic state Rep. William Lindstedt was elected by 98% of the committee tasked with electing a candidate to fill the seat, the party said in a statement.

"I'm honored by the trust placed in me to serve Senate District 25, especially at a time that has been devastating for our community. This isn't how I expected to enter the State Senate, and I understand the weight of this moment for so many people," Lindstedt said.

Colorado Democratic state Rep. William Lindstedt is seen in an official Colorado General Assembly portrait. Colorado General Assembly

The state senator-elect represents State House District 33, which includes Adams, Broomfield, and Weld counties. He'll move over to the State Senate District 25, which includes parts of Thornton, Brighton, Bennett, Todd Creek, Strasburg, and the northern part of Aurora.

Winters died in a car crash on Nov. 26 on Interstate 25 in Arapahoe County. Investigators said last week that she was drunk at the time of the crash, citing a toxicology and crash report.

Raised in Broomfield, Lindstedt graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in political science. A Democrat, he was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in the Nov. 8, 2022 election and took office on Jan. 9, 2023.

In his time in the State House, he's sponsored bipartisan legislation aimed at regulating artificial intelligence and has opposed rule changes allowing lottery tickets to be purchased with credit cards. He chaired the House Finance and Legislative Audit committees, was the vice chair of the Capitol Building Advisory Committee, and sat on the Business Affairs and Labor Committee.

Colorado state reps. William Lindstedt, left, Jenny Willford, right, and other members of the house clap after a joke from the gallery during the last day of the 2025 Legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol on May 7, 2025. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"I'm ready to serve immediately and effectively," he said in a statement. "Throughout my time in public service, I've focused on affordability, lowering costs, and standing up for consumers. I've passed nearly 50 bills to expand housing, strengthen consumer protections, improve how government works, and hold powerful corporations accountable when they drive prices higher.

State Senate President James Coleman called Winters' loss, "immeasurable," but said he knows Lindstedt "will work hard in the Senate to achieve Senator Winter's vision of a stronger Colorado for all."

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said the vacancy committee "was tasked with a difficult responsibility under heartbreaking circumstances."

"Senator-Elect Lindstedt brings the experience, values, and commitment needed to serve this district with integrity and to carry forward the work Faith Winter believed in so deeply," he continued. "From fighting for a more affordable Colorado to protecting people's civil rights, residents of this district will be proud to be represented by Senator-Elect Lindstedt."