Faith Winter, a Colorado state senator, dies in I-25 multi-car crash at age 45

State Sen. Faith Winter died on Wednesday in a multi-car crash on Interstate 25. That's according to Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Senate Democrats, who announced just before 10 p.m. that she is the person who lost her life in the crash that closed the northbound lanes of the interstate in Arapahoe County in the evening.

Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter CBS

As of 9:45 p.m., the northbound lanes remained closed at the Dry Creek exit. That's in the southern part of the Denver metro area. Several other people were also hurt in the crash, and so far it's not clear what led to the wreck.

State Rep. Shannon Bird posted on X that she's "heartbroken" by the the news. Other politicians shared similar messages online.

Winter, 45, from Broomfield, was entering her 12th and final year as a state lawmaker because of term limits, the Colorado Sun reported.

Winter was a mother to two children.

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement about Winter's death:

Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state. Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate. I've known Faith for nearly twenty years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women's representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator. I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith's work and advocacy made Colorado a better state.

The following is a statement from Senate Democratic Caucus Leadership:

We are devastated to learn of the passing of our colleague and friend, Senator Faith Winter. Today, our caucus grieves the loss of a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Colorado never wavered.

Senator Winter served our state with compassion and an unwavering belief in the power of public service to improve lives. Whether fighting for legislation to support mothers and families, championing groundbreaking transit policy, or simply supporting constituents in moments of need, she brought thoughtfulness, innovation, and humility to every aspect of her work.

Senator Winter was a colleague whose presence brought warmth and an invaluable perspective to the Capitol. We will miss her leadership, her partnership, and her deep commitment to a brighter Colorado.

Our hearts are with Senator Winter's family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We ask that the public respect their privacy during this difficult time.