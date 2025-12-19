Investigators determine Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter was driving drunk, caused fatal crash

After an investigation into a crash that claimed the life of former Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter, authorities have determined that she caused the collision.

Site of two crashes on northbound I-24 on Nov. 26 CBS

On the evening of Nov. 26, Winter was driving north on Interstate 25 when she was involved in one of two crashes close to the East Dry Creek Road exit in Arapahoe County. She and three others were injured in the crashes, and she later died.

Winter was entering her 12th and final year as a state lawmaker. Friends, family, and coworkers bid her farewell in a funeral service held on the steps of the Capitol Building the following week. Meanwhile, the investigation into what caused the crash continued.

A funeral service was held for former Colorado State Sen. Faith Winter on the steps of the state Capitol on Dec. 5, 2025. CBS

On Friday, authorities released an update stating that there were two separate crashes at the site. The first involved three vehicles, and the second crash reportedly happened when Winter collided with the rear end of a truck. The truck did not have visible taillights, but investigators say Winter was at fault for crashing into it.

According to toxicology reports, Winter had a blood alcohol level of 185 mg/dl at the time of the crash, which is above the legal limit to drive.