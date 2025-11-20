Colorado approves controversial use of credit cards to purchase lottery tickets

The Colorado Lottery Commission approved new rule changes that will allow lottery tickets to be purchased with credit cards. Colorado now joins more than two dozen states to allow this, but some state lawmakers believe the move could be harmful.

"I don't think that you should be able to buy lottery tickets on credit cards," said state Rep. William Lindstedt, a Democrat from Broomfield. "I think that's a mistake, and I wish I had the opportunity to weigh in on those rules as a legislator."

Lindstedt is among two dozen lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who signed onto a letter to the commission asking for a say in the changes, which also included the ability to sell tickets online.

"I was hoping (it) would send that message along to the commission, but they made their decision, and now I think we need to decide what to do as the legislature with these new rules," said Lindstedt, who chairs the House Finance Committee, which deals with the Lottery. He says he and his colleagues will continue to look into the rule changes.

"In session, we could decide to make legislative changes," said Lindstedt.

However, the Commission's move is supported by Gov. Jared Polis. A spokesperson told CBS Colorado, "The governor is supportive of increasing consumer convenience, and the proposed rule change will modernize Colorado's lottery system and ensure customers don't need to fumble through several cards to buy what they want or have to pay for some things with a credit card and some with cash."

Tom Seaver, the senior director of the Colorado Lottery, echoes a similar sentiment.

"The lottery's responsibility is to give players what they want, and that means offering the opportunity to play the games how they want and where they want," said Seaver, who also emphasized that the changes won't be implemented potentially for months.

"Even though the rule is authorized, we're still in the development phase of the program, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that all the safeguards that are reasonable to put in place will be there," said Seaver.

The senior director said it all comes down to choice. Merchants don't have to accept credit cards and consumers don't have to pay with credit cards for these lottery transactions.