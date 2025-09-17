Colorado mountain community reacts to raid by Homeland Security agents at restaurant

A federal raid at a popular Mexican restaurant in Colorado's high country quickly grew into a community protest Tuesday, as Homeland Security agents said they were there to execute a criminal search warrant but left without making any arrests.

Agents blocked off Hacienda Real on Summit Boulevard in Frisco with crime scene tape before seizing computer towers and other evidence in bags. At the same time, the owner, Luis Flores, said they also asked for employee records, including immigration documents tied to his staff.

"I just want to thank you for the support," Flores said of the crowd that gathered outside his restaurant, tapping his chest. "It's just too hard."

More than 30 community members and school officials gathered, voicing frustration over the heavy federal presence.

"We just have a lot of very scared students right now," Summit School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Byrd said. "This kind of activity disrupts learning; kids can't focus when families are crying and worried."

By the time agents started to leave, protesters confronted them, pulling down the caution tape left behind, trying to attach it to cars and windshield wipers of the federal agents' cars, and blocking them from leaving.

The raid at Hacienda Real was one of at least two federal operations in Summit County on Tuesday, the other in a Dillon neighborhood along Straight Creek Drive, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Homeland Security officials said the warrant being served was criminal in nature, but declined to provide further details when asked by CBS Colorado. For many in the community, that distinction mattered little.

Byrd said the raids sent shockwaves through his district, where about 45% of students are Hispanic.

Agents blocked off Hacienda Real on Summit Boulevard in Frisco with crime scene tape before seizing computer towers and other evidence in bags.

"People are going to live in worry," Byrd said. "They were living in worry last week (in reference to local rumors of ICE activity) and now more."

The restaurant posted this message to their customers and community below:

Dear Community,

We want to share with you that Hacienda Real is currently going through a process that began after an (anonymous) call was made reporting that we had undocumented workers in our restaurant.

For several months, we have been cooperating with the authorities and providing all documents requested by ICE. Unfortunately, this process led to a broader inspection of the restaurant. As part of this investigation, our work equipment was taken, including the computers we use daily. For this reason, we must remain temporarily closed while everything is being reviewed. We find peace in knowing that for more than 22 years we have worked with honesty, serving the community we deeply love. Today, more than ever, we are grateful for your understanding and support. We hope to return soon to doing what we do best: working hard and sharing our food with all of you.

With respect and gratitude,

Hacienda Real

When asked for comment, Karen Orona, Communications Manager with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, a local nonprofit focused on immigrant rights, sent this message regarding the movement in Summit County on Tuesday:

"We are aware of and monitoring the ongoing operation in Summit County. Our team is currently gathering information from community members and partners on the ground. Our primary focus is to ensure the protection of everyone's civil rights and that all agencies involved are acting in accordance with state law."

If ICE provides further comment on the operation, CBS Colorado will provide it here.