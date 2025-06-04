ICE presence at Denver's federal courthouse raises concerns among immigrant advocates

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have reportedly increased their presence at Denver's federal courthouse, looking to arrest individuals attending immigration hearings — a move advocates say is creating fear within the immigrant community.

CBS

The White House has directed ICE to detain 3,000 people per day, according to immigration attorneys. In the past week, advocates say ICE has made multiple arrests across the country, including at the courthouse in Denver, in an effort to meet that quota.

An attorney representing asylum seekers from Mauritania said several of her clients were detained by ICE agents without explanation Tuesday morning, despite having pending asylum cases. The clients were later released, but the incident has caused alarm.

Abou Diop, a former asylum seeker from Mauritania, has lived in the U.S. for five years. Now an advocate, he says ICE's tactics are sowing fear among asylum seekers from his country. He adds that increased immigration arrests and the presence of ICE agents near courtrooms are silencing those most in need of protection.

"I just came here to make sure that they're safe," said Diop.

"Every single person I know coming from my country has a reason to leave Mauritania. We are living in a country where discrimination is something we are subjected to," said Diop.

On Tuesday, dozens of Mauritanian nationals appeared in court with pending asylum cases. One immigration attorney said the government attempted to dismiss two of her clients' cases, but the judge denied those motions. After court, ICE agents reportedly detained the clients for questioning, despite their attorney being present. They were eventually released.

Abou Diop CBS

In a detailed statement to CBS Colorado, attorney Nicole Murad described the incident as a clear violation of due process and professional protocol:

Today at the Denver Immigration Court, I witnessed firsthand the deeply troubling and aggressive tactics used by ICE to intimidate and circumvent due process. Despite being present to represent my clients, each of whom has limited English proficiency and literacy, ICE agents forcefully removed them from my care without prior notice or any opportunity for me to accompany them, even though I am their attorney of record.

ICE repeatedly refused to engage with me, ignored my role as counsel, and dismissed concerns about my clients' ability to understand what was happening. Their actions were not only disrespectful, but it was also an affront to the legal process. Their refusal to communicate or recognize legal representation sends a chilling message: that due process is viewed as optional when it comes to immigration enforcement.

These actions are unacceptable. No one should fear detention at their court hearing, especially when they are showing up to comply with legal proceedings. This is not how justice is supposed to work.

I remain grateful to the CORRN (Colorado Rapid Response Network) volunteers who helped shield and escort my clients safely out of the building after their release. Their presence was a powerful reminder that community solidarity still matters. But community support alone cannot counteract a system that permits unchecked enforcement tactics inside a courthouse.

Diop echoed those concerns.

"If we continue to observe ICE officers coming to court, it may cause people to be afraid to come to their court date," said Diop.

Department of Homeland Security CBS

In a response to CBS Colorado, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, "Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals… ICE is now following the law."

"This is not fair. These people need freedom to talk to the judge and not be afraid to be arrested," said Diop.

The attorney who witnessed the incident later clarified that there were no case dismissals on Tuesday, calling that outcome a win. Advocates say they plan to remain present at the courthouse daily to ensure migrants understand their rights.