More than 100 remain in ICE custody after weekend Colorado Springs unlicensed nightclub raid

More than 100 remain in ICE custody after weekend Colorado unlicensed nightclub raid

More than 100 remain in ICE custody after weekend Colorado unlicensed nightclub raid

More than 100 remain in ICE custody after weekend Colorado unlicensed nightclub raid

Officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement are in the middle of processing people who were detained in a raid at what federal officials call an unlicensed nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend. More than 100 people are in ICE custody.

An image provided by the DEA of the raid in Colorado Springs on April 27, 2025. DEA

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration said they had been following the illegal nightclub for months. They say over the last two years the club had moved locations but sparked about 170 service calls. The raid took place early Sunday at an event space near the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

During their investigation, DEA officials say drugs were sold to undercover officers. Officials say there may have been illegal drugs, drug trafficking, prostitution and possibly human trafficking at the nightclub. The DEA says there were approximately a dozen firearms at the event and at this point it's not clear if there will be any charges related to weapons.

Two of the people inside the had outstanding warrants, according to the DEA.

The DEA says they aren't aware of any drug charges related to Sunday's operation right now but those could come as the investigation continues.

Total number of people detained has dropped

Once officials entered, the DEA says approximately 200 people were detained. Originally, the DEA reported that 114 of those people had been arrested for being in the country illegally and were taken into ICE custody. But on Monday night, a department spokesperson said that number has dropped to 105. ICE has not provided an explanation for why the number has dropped.

On Sunday one woman told CBS Colorado her family members are American citizens but were still taken into federal custody at the event center when they did not have their identification.

ICE did not answer questions posed by CBS Colorado about the status or location of those who were arrested. The DEA says some arrested for being in the country illegally have previous drug and assault charges. Agencies are also looking into any possible ties to gang activity.

More than a dozen U.S. soldiers were at the nightclub

Members of the military were at the party, both working and as guests. That's according to a DEA spokesperson, who said there were about 17 Army soldiers there.

Some of those soldiers may face administrative and criminal charges.

Lance Wood, a veteran and defense attorney in Colorado with Military Trial Defenders, spoke about those soldiers.

"My sources tell me that law enforcement transported those soldiers after the raid ... back to Fort Carson.... because these offenses allegedly occurred off base, then the local law enforcement has first bite at the apple. So that could involve Colorado Springs police department, DEA ATF, FBI, the US Attorney's Office," Wood said.

CBS Colorado asked Wood how common it is for an active duty military member to work security for a private event.

"So that's one of the first questions I had when I heard maybe some of these military members were working security. If they were, then they have needed to submit an off-duty employment form that would have been signed off on by their command.

While the DEA says there were weapons at the event, Wood said it's highly unlikely that any military members had their service weapon with them, as it typically checked in and out of an armory during the workday.