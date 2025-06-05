Fear grips Colorado mountain towns amid rumors of increased patrols by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

In Colorado's mountain communities, there are growing concerns about an increased presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. This has led to panic among certain communities and people who are unsure of their rights.

Voces Unidas de las Montañas describes itself as a nonprofit focused on advocacy and policy for Latinos and Latinas, pushing to change an inequitable system. According to the organization's website, the nonprofit is in 12 Western Slope counties.

Voces Unidas de las Montañas CBS

Recently, the organization has been taking phone calls from worried residents after what they call a significant uptick in ICE activity in the area.

We were receiving over 100 phone calls or messages via our social media platforms, or directly to our hotline, or directly to our just mainstream phone numbers," said Alex Sanchez, CEO and President of Voces Unidas de las Montañas.

Sanchez said there are people who are on heightened alert when they see certain posts appear on social media.

CBS

"We were speaking to wives or relatives who couldn't find their loved one and were calling us to say, 'We saw a video online and it looked like my loved one, and we need help trying to find them... where do we go?'"

The fear has spread to the community and is impacting more than undocumented Coloradans.

"They're questioning whether they themselves are in danger and whether their kids should be going to school or what action they should be taken. Those are the conversations we're having or we were having that week for sure at an unprecedented level," said Sanchez.

Alex Sanchez CBS

In a statement from ICE, a spokesperson said, "U.S. immigration and customs enforcement is executing its mission of identifying and removing criminal aliens and others who have violated our nation's immigration laws...

For operational security and for the safety of our law enforcement personnel, ICE does not confirm, deny, or otherwise discuss ongoing or future operations."

"You can't take Latinas and Latino workers out of the construction industry. You would shut that down in the entire country. You can't run the resorts we run today without, you know, everyday people who are the backbone of these systems and these industries. We are intertwined," said Sanchez.