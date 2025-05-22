Watch CBS News
Colorado's Independence Pass opens for the 2025 summer season, Highway 82 gives drivers a scenic way to get to Aspen

Independence Pass is now open for the 2025 summer travel season. The opening marks the first time the road will be open since late October.  

Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation opened Highway 82 at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The road gives drivers a scenic way to get to Aspen. It connects Twin Lakes in Park County with Aspen in Pitkin County.

Every year CDOT uses explosives, some dropped from helicopters, to trigger avalanches on the pass so snow slides won't be a problem for drivers once the roadway opens.

The opening means drivers in Colorado's mountains have another option for high country road tripping. Earlier in the day on Thursday Guanella Pass also opened for the season.

