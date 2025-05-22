Watch CBS News
Local News

Guanella Pass opens in Colorado mountains, just in time for holiday weekend road trips

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Experts advise drivers to check tires and oil before taking a big road trip for Memorial Day Weekend
Experts advise drivers to check tires and oil before taking a big road trip for Memorial Day Weekend 01:52

A Colorado mountain pass has opened to drivers for the summer season. After an extensive snow clearing effort, Guanella Pass Road opened on Friday.

guanella-pass.png
Crews open up Guanella Pass Scenic Byway on Friday. Clear Creek County

The opening is just in time for Memorial Day Weekend road trippers who are looking to observe the beauty of the Rocky Mountains up close.

The scenic byway runs 24 miles from Georgetown in Clear Creek County to Grant in Park County. It winds its way above treeline to the top of Guanella Pass, and it has great views of Mount Bierstadt and Mount Blue Sky.

"It took our Road and Bridge team about six days to clear the leftover snow. At the tallest point, the snow was about 5 feet in height," Clear Creek County wrote in a post on social media.

During the summer months, the area is popular with hikers and people interested in fishing. Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is also a very popular destination during the fall, when the aspen trees can be seen changing colors. It closes during the winter months.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.