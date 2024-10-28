Colorado road crews close Independence Pass as winter weather approaches

Highway 82 in Colorado's high country closed with snow on the way

Road crews on Monday closed Highway 82 over Independence Pass in Colorado's high country. Highway 82 runs between Aspen in Pitkin County and Twin Lakes in Lake County and is closed during the winter months in Colorado.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A winter weather advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday in parts of Colorado's mountains with up to 1 foot of snow in some spots. Aspen is included in the advisory.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation said Highway 82 will be closed at least through Wednesday. At that point they will evaluate whether the road that runs over the Continental Divide will close for the season or not.

Driving conditions will be dangerous in the mountains on Tuesday because of the snow as well as high wind gusts that are expected with the incoming storm.