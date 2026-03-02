Second unvaccinated Broomfield High School student contracts measles, Colorado health officials say

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Adams County Health Department confirmed a new case of measles on Monday and are warning Broomfield and Westminster residents about possible exposure.

The new measles case marks the second case impacting a student at Broomfield High School. State and local health officials say neither student had received the measles, mumps, and rubella — or MMR — vaccine.

Health officials say if you were in the following locations at the following times, you should monitor your health for symptoms:

Broomfield High School , 1 Eagle Way, Broomfield, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, 25, 26, or 27

, 1 Eagle Way, Broomfield, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, 25, 26, or 27 Chick-fil-A , 4260 W. 121st Ave., Broomfield, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25

, 4260 W. 121st Ave., Broomfield, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25 Chipotle, 5160 W. 120th Ave., Westminster, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26

Symptoms can develop within 21 days of exposure and start with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. A rash then often develops several days later on the face and spreads from there. If you think you were exposed, you're urged to contact your health provider or a doctor.

Health officials say that if you aren't vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella and may have been exposed, you can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to prevent illness. Immunoglobulin given within six days can also help prevent or lessen illness.

The first case stemming from the school was confirmed last week. The names, ages, and genders of the students were not released by health officials.

Broomfield is about 15 miles northwest of Denver.