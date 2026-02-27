Watch CBS News
Possible measles exposure at multiple locations across Denver metro area due to unvaccinated child

By
Christa Swanson
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says a Broomfield child with a confirmed case of measles recently visited multiple locations across the metro area while they were contagious.

The child, who had not received the MMR vaccine, had no known exposure to recent cases in the state, and health officials suspect that unidentified measles cases may be occurring among people traveling through the area. CDPHE said the child visited locations in Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and Westminster. They advised anyone who may have been exposed to watch for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure.

Location

Date and Time

When Symptoms May Develop

Broomfield High School
1 Eagle Way
Broomfield, CO 80020  

Thursday, Feb. 19
Friday, Feb. 20
Monday, Feb. 23
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.  

Through March 16  

King Soopers
1150 US-287
Broomfield, CO 80020  

Thursday, Feb. 19
1 – 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 21
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.  

Through March 12

Through March 14

Petsmart Walnut Creek
10460 Town Center Dr.
Westminster, CO 80021  

Sunday, Feb. 22
7:30 – 10 a.m.  

Through March 15  

Efrains Mexican Restaurant
101 E. Cleveland St.
Lafayette, CO 80026  

Sunday, Feb. 22
5 – 10 p.m.  

Through March 15  

Advanced Urgent Care
3950 W. 144th Ave.
Broomfield, CO 80023  

Tuesday, Feb. 24
1:30 – 4:30 p.m.  

Through March 17  

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital Emergency Department
11820 Destination Dr.
Broomfield, CO 80021  

Tuesday, Feb. 24
2:45 – 6 p.m.   

Through March 17  

CU Medicine Family Medicine Clinic
361 Centennial Pkwy #120
Louisville, CO 80027  

Wednesday, Feb. 25
10:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.  

Through March 18  

Measles symptoms start with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, said CDPHE. Those are followed by a rash that starts on the face several days later and then spreads.

"If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles," they advised. "This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine."

Health officials said the best way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated. They added that immunoglobulin given within six days may help prevent or lessen the illness.

