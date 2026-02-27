Possible measles exposure at multiple locations across Denver metro area due to unvaccinated child
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says a Broomfield child with a confirmed case of measles recently visited multiple locations across the metro area while they were contagious.
The child, who had not received the MMR vaccine, had no known exposure to recent cases in the state, and health officials suspect that unidentified measles cases may be occurring among people traveling through the area. CDPHE said the child visited locations in Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville and Westminster. They advised anyone who may have been exposed to watch for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure.
Location
Date and Time
When Symptoms May Develop
Broomfield High School
Thursday, Feb. 19
Through March 16
King Soopers
Thursday, Feb. 19
Through March 12
Through March 14
Petsmart Walnut Creek
Sunday, Feb. 22
Through March 15
Efrains Mexican Restaurant
Sunday, Feb. 22
Through March 15
Advanced Urgent Care
Tuesday, Feb. 24
Through March 17
UCHealth Broomfield Hospital Emergency Department
Tuesday, Feb. 24
Through March 17
CU Medicine Family Medicine Clinic
Wednesday, Feb. 25
Through March 18
Measles symptoms start with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, said CDPHE. Those are followed by a rash that starts on the face several days later and then spreads.
"If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles," they advised. "This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who are not routinely recommended for the vaccine."
Health officials said the best way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated. They added that immunoglobulin given within six days may help prevent or lessen the illness.