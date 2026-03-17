Colorado Gov. Jared Polis activates task force to address drought effects across the state

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says concerns over record warmth and the low snow pack prompted his decision to activate the state's Drought Task Force on Tuesday.

The task force will study drought conditions statewide and report on their effects on farmers, cities, and other areas. Their goal is to facilitate the sharing of information and resources to better understand and combat the drought's impacts on the state.

Colorado Water Conservation Board Director Lauren Ris explained that droughts do not affect every community the same way, and understanding where the impacts are most severe can help the state respond to those challenges.

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"Colorado is experiencing the warmest year so far in our 131-year record, and one of the driest," said Governor Jared Polis. "Activating the Drought Task Force will help ensure we are protecting one of our most precious resources by closely tracking impacts, supporting communities, and coordinating better as we prepare for the year ahead."

The task force includes senior leaders from several state agencies, including the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the Department of Local Affairs, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The last time the task force was activated was in 2020.

A statement from the governor's office asserted that the state should be cognizant of the potential impacts as the drought continues.

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"Activation of the Drought Task Force is critical in light of this year's severe drought conditions. Temperatures since October mark the warmest start to a water year in the Colorado Climate Center's 131-year record, and statewide snow water equivalent currently ranks among the lowest in more than four decades of records," the governor's office said. "About one-third of Colorado is experiencing severe drought or worse, with extreme and exceptional drought persisting in parts of the Colorado River headwaters region."

Activating the Drought Task Force is phase two of the state's Drought Response Plan. They'll monitor snowpack, precipitation, temperature, streamflow, soil moisture and reservoir storage.

If conditions worsen, the state will move into phase three. The governor will declare an official drought, and water restrictions could be implemented.