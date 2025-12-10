Colorado Gives Day received record-setting $56.5M in donations with more people donating this year

Colorado Gives Day received a record-setting $56.5 million in donations, with more people donating this year than last year. More than 102,835 people donated, which is 8,100 more than last year.

On Wednesday, thousands of Colorado nonprofits were celebrating the outpouring of generosity.

"Colorado Gives Day makes it so easy for people to support the causes they care about," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation, in a statement. "The event is truly a statewide movement and donors rallied together with a record-setting year when our communities needed it most."

More than 92% of participating nonprofits received a donation for Colorado Gives Day; that's a total of 4,618 nonprofits. In addition to one-time donations made for Colorado Gives Day, Colorado Gives Foundation said it matched $250,000 in monthly donations to support nonprofits year-round.

Since Nov. 1, CBS Colorado has featured organizations across the state seeking funding to further their missions. Whether the focus is on food insecurity, preserving the state's history, the environment, animal welfare, veterans or disabilities, it is easy to give and to find the causes that you care most about, in your neighborhood, or around the state.

This is the 16th Colorado Gives Day. Prior to the launch of the statewide movement in 2010, Colorado ranked 30th in the nation for giving, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The state now ranks sixth. Since its 2010 launch, Coloradans have raised more than half a billion dollars through Colorado Gives Day.

The secure online platform -- at coloradogives.org -- features thousands of verified Colorado nonprofits, all of which have been vetted to confirm their charitable status and that they are in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.