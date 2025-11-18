Colorado nonprofit flies food to rural communities in need

A Colorado nonprofit called Charity Aviation is helping people experiencing food insecurity in the state's rural communities.

"God has provided us with this opportunity, and we're excited to use it for hopefully as much good as we can," said Greg Henningsen.

Henningsen and his wife Patrice have used their plane to help transport supplies, and companions, for years.

"Greg and I both have a real heart for homeless people and for vets and that's why we started with the service dogs," said Patrice Hanningsen.



Charity Aviation

Now, they're expanding their mission. On Tuesday they headed up to Sterling to drop off much needed food supplies to a local foodbank, Cooperating Ministry of Logan County.

"The woman there said, you know, it takes us four hours to drive to a nearby Costco or nearby Sam's Club," said Patrice. "And they don't have that much money. It's somewhat of a rural area, but it has a large population of homeless people, so it just felt right to us."

Their goal is to get supplies to rural communities that may not receive as much support as urban areas, and to remain available to meet any need that might come their way in the future.

Wednesday's mission to Sterling to drop off food was a success, with perfect timing just before the holidays. Their hope is to find grants and other resources so they can use their plane to help as many people as possible.

"What else is there?" said Patrice. "I mean, when you get to our age, we have a wonderful life. Nothing feels as good as giving."

Charity Aviation is part of Colorado Gives Day. You can support them and many other organizations by donating anytime through Dec. 9.