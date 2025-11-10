Watch CBS News
This Colorado Gives season, People & Pollinators wants spring gardens to buzz with life

Anna Alejo
Pollinators play a vital role in our ecosystem. They help plants reproduce and promote biodiversity.

This Colorado Gives season, the People and Pollinators Action Network wants to expand its work to promote the habitats where pollinators -- and people -- can thrive.

Joyce Kennedy has spent her career fighting for environmental protection. Now with the People and Pollinators Action Network, she helps communities to conserve pollinator habitats.

"We have habitat loss, we have climate change, we have pesticide use, poor land management practices.  So we work on all those issues," said Kennedy.

DeLong Park is Golden's first organic park, and free from the pesticides that can weaken and kill pollinators.

Kennedy says Golden has taken important steps to promote these critical habitats.

"They are learning how to organically manage a few of their parks, this happens to be one of their organically managed parks," said Kennedy.

The Protect our Pollinators Colorado license plates support a habitat fund to create more publicly accessible pollinator gardens and to promote education about pollinators.

"As we restore lands, we have to think about putting in native plants because they're the best match for our pollinators, they provide the best food sources," said Kennedy.

This Colorado Gives Day, the People and Pollinators Action Network wants your support for the little creatures whose lives help sustain us all.

"We're a fairly small organization trying to do big things in Colorado and Colorado Gives Day is so important," added Kennedy.

To donate to People and Pollinators, visit  a special section of coloradogives.org.

Donate today or anytime through Dec. 9 for your dollars to be matched for bigger impact.

