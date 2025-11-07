Colorado mountain town hopes to keep history alive with donations for hay, medicine and shelter

This Colorado Gives Day, a special group of volunteers is working to keep Colorado history alive and well fed with hay. In Cripple Creek, these donkeys run the show.

"Two Mile High Club takes care of the Cripple Creek donkeys. They are the living history here in Cripple Creek. They're considered the ambassadors of the town, and they represent the gold mining industry," said Laura Piccolo.

CBS

Visitors may have had their own moment with the curious, kind and often hungry donkeys who wander the streets of the old mining town.

Dale McKenzie said, "Wherever they want to go, eating people's flower boxes and knocking over trash cans and things like that."

The donkeys have been free range in town for almost a century now.

"In the early 1900s, the donkeys were released from their duties in the gold mines. They made their home here in Cripple Creek," explained Piccolo.

Now, it's up to a group of nearly 30 volunteers to keep these fuzzy reminders of Colorado's history fed, housed and healthy.

There's a couple of things that they're hoping to do with donations. But one of the big ones that is making the shelter for the donkeys. Right now, they don't have all that much defense against the elements for a snowstorm coming through. All the donkeys huddle in the back. They'd like to create something that's a little more fortified.

Viewer photo

Another piece is making sure the donkeys stay up on their medication.

"Our biggest concern is equine metabolic syndrome, which is similar to type two diabetes in humans," said Piccolo.

Two of the donkeys have this condition thanks to well intentioned members of the public overfeeding them things like carrots, apples or bananas. Donkeys need food without sugars, like hay, which is why volunteers now need to administer medicine to those who now struggle with the disease. It's hard work keeping the piece of Colorado kicking, but they're willing to put in the work and they need the community's help.

"If you donate towards the Two Mile High Club for Colorado Gives Day, you are supporting the Cripple Creek donkeys, the Two Mile High Club, so that we can continue providing them with the best care: food and shelter, veterinary care, vaccines, getting their teeth taken care of, making sure that their barn is filled with hay," Piccolo said.

CBS

The community can support the Cripple Creek Donkeys Two Mile High Club and other nonprofits taking part in Colorado Gives Day anytime through Dec. 9.