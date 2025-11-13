Denver veterans' organization promotes healing through adventure

A special community is working to provide life-changing experiences to military veterans and their families through a uniquely Colorado solution.

"Whatever this thing that you're facing, whether it's a disability, whether it's depression, is not the end of the road," said Zach Tidwell, a Marine Corps veteran. "It does not have to be, but you have to make a choice to do something about it."

Tidwell's story is an example that it's never too late to make that choice. During his time in the Marines, he suffered a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle accident that later led to depression and substance abuse.

"I had very strong opinions on, 'you shut up and suffer in silence and get through it, you'll figure it out,'" said Tidwell. " I wasn't talking about it, and I was drinking instead. I was adding a depressant into a depressive state, and that never bodes well for anybody."

In March of 2019, Tidwell attempted to take his own life.

"It's the first time that I'd ever mishandled a firearm in my life," said Tidwell.

The failed attempt left him completely blind and deaf in one ear, but with a second lease on life.

"I had a conversation with my parents, and it kind of boiled down to, I would not become a victim to my circumstances," said Tidwell. "I was going to do something with my life still."

Zach is now a speaker, author, and sports enthusiast who eventually crossed paths with Deke Letson.

"Programs like his, I've taken a part of, and they've been a huge part of why I'm still here," said Tidwell.

Deke Letson (center) stands with V.E.T group before taking a trip in an air balloon. CBS

Letson is a combat Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq. When he returned, he struggled with severe PTSD and substance abuse.

"I hit rock bottom," said Letson. "I mean, I was that veteran that was about to commit suicide, and then the only thing I had left was my GI Bill."

Letson enrolled at Red Rocks Community College, where he took a small business entrepreneur class. For a class project, he came up with Veterans Exploration Therapy.

"The instructor started pulling me aside, saying, 'You need to do this, like you need to actually do this,'" said Letson.

Three and a half years later, V.E.T. has served over 750 veterans and family members, with each adventure giving way to an opportunity for healing.

"What we're trying to do with the organization is show them that there's healthy ways out there to have purpose and meaning," said Letson. "You can push past your fears in a controlled, safe environment, just like therapy."

For Veterans like Tidwell and countless others, the adventures also provide a sense of normalcy and camaraderie.

"What is so powerful in terms of saving lives. Like, yes, the adrenaline and the events are awesome, but it is that time before and after the event where these real breakthroughs in people's lives happen," said Tidwell. "That's the other side of it that you don't see."

CBS

You can support Veterans Exploration Therapy through Colorado Gives Day at https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/gives/. Donate anytime through December 9th, and your dollars will be matched for a bigger impact.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, contact the Veterans/Military Crisis Line at 988, then press 1 or text 838255.