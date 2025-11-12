As pet food prices rise, "petflation" is driving high demand for Colorado Pet Pantry

Families across Colorado are feeling the pinch of rising costs, and not just at the grocery store. Pet food prices have soared faster than many household essentials, leaving some owners struggling to keep their dogs and cats fed -- or keep them at all.

"A bag (of pet food) that was $50 is now $70 or $80," said Eileen Lambert, founder and executive director of Colorado Pet Pantry. "It's really expensive, and these are animals people have had their whole life. Suddenly, it's unaffordable."

The so-called "petflation" is driven by supply chain issues and a rising cost for ingredients. In turn, it has pushed demand for pet food assistance to unprecedented levels. Colorado Pet Pantry, the state's largest pet food bank, has served 125,000 dogs and cats in the last 12 months.

"We want to make sure losing your pet because you can't afford food doesn't happen," Lambert said. "We want to keep families whole."

The nonprofit started 13 years ago and partners with more than 100 human food pantries to reach families in need. All of its food is donated and comes from major pet food companies, individuals, and about 200 pet stores across Colorado that collect food in bins. People can also organize food drives.

"We're a pet food rescue," Lambert said. "How ever we can raise that food is how we get it to folks who need it. And right now, lines at our pantries are longer than ever."

Peggy Archuleta was among the dozens of people who lined up at the pet pantry in Greeley earlier this month. The nonprofit brought more pet food than usual to that event, Lambert said, because of the rapidly growing need in Weld County.

"It's just enough to get me over so that my other bills and other food I can pay for," she said.

Another pet pantry was held at Denver Inner City Parish early Wednesday morning. Several people and their pets lined up there, too.

"It's really tough right now, especially since I lost my food stamps," said Terry Rodriguez.

Food stamps can't be used for pet food, making programs like Colorado Pet Pantry a lifeline for families struggling to make ends meet. For Katherine Staresinic of Bennett, it's a lifeline that has helped keep her dogs and cats fed since she lost her job.

"I would rather starve myself versus let them go hungry," Staresinic said.

"We're meant to be supplemental. It's not going to help folks every day, all year long," said Lambert. "Folks can come to us every three months, but our goal is to help people so that if they're in a temporary need, they don't have to relinquish their pets."

Colorado Pet Pantry relies on 17 staff members and about 1,400 volunteers to keep up with demand. Without them, Lambert said, the organization couldn't operate at its current scale.

The nonprofit is also participating in Colorado Gives Day, which runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 9. Lambert hopes to raise $250,000, about a quarter of the organization's annual budget, to continue feeding thousands of pets statewide.

To donate visit: coloradogives.org/organization/pet and scroll to the bottom if you wish to donate to the pantry closest to you. Learn more about Colorado Pet Pantry on their website.