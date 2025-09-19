Avoid the crowds and take advantage of Colorado's prime leaf peeping with these day trips

The leaves in Colorado's high country are getting close to peak fall colors as cooler temperatures arrive. With law enforcement targeting drivers who park on roadways on Guanella Pass and Kenosha Pass, First Alert Meteorologist Joe Ruch hit the road to check out some other places for prime leaf peeping.

CBS

There are some great day trips along the Front Range, even an overnight escape, to check out the change in seasons north of I-70.

"We have 35 miles of trails," said Todd Farrow with Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

About 20 miles west of Golden is Golden Gate Canyon State Park, offering 12 trailheads for a hike with plenty of leaves.

"If you can come before 8 a.m. or after 4 p.m., you're going to have much more success finding a suitable parking spot," said Farrow.

Visitors will be greeted with mostly yellow aspens and a few reds sprinkled in.

"We do run into some oranges, auburns, things like that with the willow species along the creeks," said Farrow.

If hiking is not for you, drivers can take Mountain Base Road to the top of the state park for breathtaking views.

CBS

Then head north on the Peak-to-Peak Highway through the towns of Nederland and Allenspark for a coffee or snack break. There are plenty of spots with a breathtaking view.

Leaf peepers will travel about an hour before arriving in Estes Park, which, as a town, has no shortage of scenic views.

"Estes Park is a great weekend getaway. We have a variety of accommodations from hotels to cabins in the woods," said Papae Litchfield with Visit Estes Park. "Estes Park is very family-friendly so you can just see those fall colors everywhere. It's stunning."