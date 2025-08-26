Colorado fall colors 2025 arriving early: See peak foliage forecast

Fall officially arrives on Monday, Sept. 22, at 12:19 p.m. MDT, but signs of the season are already popping up across Colorado's high country.

Leaves are beginning to change earlier than usual this year. The moderate to exceptional drought in mountain areas is a key ingredient fueling this.

Erin Conte-Bryant

Why are the leaves changing early this year?

Trees are already under more stress in a drought, and they respond by shutting down chlorophyll production sooner, leading to a transition to yellows and oranges.

Colorado forests are already "on edge" from the current drought. Another key indicator for aspens to shut down chlorophyll production is cool nights (at or below ~45 degrees).

This current 3-5+ days stretch of chilly nights (temperatures in the 40s across the high country) is likely another reason for recent reports of patchy foliage. While this taste of fall won't last long, it has certainly reinforced sporadic color change for some in both the foothills and high country.

CBS

What to expect this year?

Typically, peak foliage in Colorado runs from mid-September in the northern mountains through early October in the San Juans in southwestern Colorado. This year, most locations across Colorado can expect peak colors to arrive about 5 to 10 days earlier than average, with the highest elevations running closer to 10 days ahead of schedule.

After crunching some numbers, analyzing drought conditions, and considering elevation, the official Fall Foliage 2025 Forecast is as follows:

CBS

Sept 12 – Sept 24 → Northern high country (Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Rabbit Ears, etc.)

Sept 15 – Sept 25 → North-Central mountains (Rocky Mountain NP, Peak-to-Peak, Boulder/Front Range west of Denver)

Sept 18 – Sept 28 → Central mountains (Aspen, Vail, Summit County, Collegiate Peaks)

Sept 20 – Sept 30 → Western & Southwestern mountains (Gunnison, Crested Butte, northern San Juans around Telluride/Ouray)

Sept 25 – Oct 3 → Southern Front Range & Wet Mountains (Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, Trinidad area)

Oct 1 – Oct 9 → Southern San Juans & Four Corners region (Durango, Pagosa Springs, southernmost mountains)

Rain also plays a critical role in how vibrant the color change will be. Now, this is subject to change if it remains very wet for the next two weeks, but given the current drought conditions across much of the high country, colors may not be as vibrant this year as they have in the past.

Fall colors start peaking on Kenosha Pass in Park County, Colorado in September 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Leaf peepers should plan accordingly before driving across the state. If you tend to make a trip in late September to observe peak colors, consider pushing your trip to mid-September to see the best colors.