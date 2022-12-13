Blizzard warning continues through Tuesday night on Colorado's Eastern Plains, minimal impact in Denver metro area

A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.

Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.

Road closures on I-70 and I-76 announced early Tuesday morning are likely be extended closures.

Meanwhile the Colorado mountains will also continue to get snow throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until Wednesday at 5 p.m. for most of the northern and central mountains including the I-70 mountain corridor. Additional accumulation from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon will be 5-10 inches at most ski areas. Travel will continue to be slow and difficult over the mountain passes and on both sides of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

For Denver and the Front Range, there will be wide discrepancy in snow amounts from the far east side of town near the airport to the far west of town near the foothills. The area around the airport had already seen about inch of snow by sunrise on Tuesday while areas along and west of I-25 had nothing. The urban corridor remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through 3 p.m. Tuesday for 1-4 inches of total snow. The accumulation will be almost entirely east of I-25.

Snow will end everywhere outside of the mountains by late Tuesday night but cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures will be in the 30s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas from Wednesday through at least Sunday. Then another storm could take aim at Colorado early next week with a chance for snow perhaps on the first day of winter (Wednesday, Dec 21).