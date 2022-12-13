Blizzard warning continues in Colorado, winter storm causes road closures, school closings

Blizzard warning continues in Colorado, winter storm causes road closures, school closingsget the free app
A winter storm in eastern Colorado is causing major highway closings and school closures. A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area.
I-70 closed from Airpark Road to Kansas state line
Interstate 70 was closed at daybreak on Tuesday from the eastern part of the Denver metro area to the Kansas state line. The closure is in both directions.
The closure is from Airpark Road in Aurora to the Kansas state line.
A strong winter storm has brought high winds and snow to the area. A blizzard warning is in effect.
Interstate 76 closed from Brush to Nebraska
A winter storm has brought snowy and windy conditions to the Fort Morgan area on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Interstate 76 was closed in both directions Tuesday morning from Brush, just east of Fort Morgan, to the Colorado-Nebraska border.
"Limiting non-essential travel will help our crews address the snowy highways, creating safer conditions for motorists and our workers," officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation wrote in a news release.
Highway 6 from Brush to Nebraska is also closed.
Roadways shut down in Logan, Phillips, Segdwick counties
Colorado State Patrol tweeted every roadway in Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick counties was being shut down on Tuesday morning.
Drivers were being asked not to drive around closed gates or signs in these areas.
Dozens of smaller roads closed in eastern Colorado
Besides the closures of Interstate 70, Interstate 76 and Highway 6 in eastern Colorado on Tuesday morning, the winter storm has also led to numerous other road closures. At 7:30 a.m. the following roads were all closed on Colorado's Eastern Plains:
US-385: Holyoke to Julesburg
US-40: Limon to Kit Carson
US-138: Sterling to Nebraska
CO-86: Kiowa to I-70
CO-94: US-40/287 to Punkin Center
CO-59: Seibert to Kit Carson
CO-59: Yuma to Sedgwick
CO-59: I-70 to Cope
CO-52: Ft. Morgan to CO-14
EB CO-392: US-85 to CO-14
CO-71: Brush to Nebraska
US-40: Kit Carson to Limon
US-34: Brush to Nebraska
US-36: Last Chance to Kansas
CO-6: US 36 to Sterling
US-385: US 36-Julesburg
CO-138: Sterling to Nebraska
CO-63: Akron to Atwood
CO-113: Sterling to Nebraska
CO-14: US 85 to Sterling
Blizzard conditions: expect whiteouts in eastern CO
A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.
Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.
Winter storm leads to school closures in nothern, eastern Colorado
Here's the full list of schools that were closed on Tuesday morning due to the winter storm:
|AKRON SCHOOLS: Closed Today
|BAYFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT: Delayed 2 hours
|BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Closed Today
|BRUSH SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Today
|BYERS SCHOOL DIST 32J: Closed Today
|DEER TRAIL SCHOOL: Closed Today
|ELBERT SCHOOL DIST #200: Closed Today
|FLEMING SCHOOL: Closed Today
|FORT MORGAN SCHOOL DIST: Closed Today
|IDALIA SCHOOL RJ3: Closed Today
|KIOWA C-2: Closed Today
|MORGAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Closed Today
|PLATEAU DIST RE-5: Closed Today
|RE-1 VALLEY: Closed Today
|WELD COUNTY RE-3J: Closed Today
|YUMA SCHOOL DIST: Closed Today
Morgan County residents prepared for blizzard
Shovels, salt, and even snow blowers were flying off the shelves at a Fort Morgan hardware store on Monday as residents prepared for the big winter storm.
Ackley ACE employee Jacob Fritzler said the blizzard was the talk of the town for a few days.