Blizzard warning continues in Colorado, winter storm causes road closures, school closings

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Blizzard on the plains, not much snow in the metro area
Blizzard on the plains, not much snow in the metro area 02:16

A winter storm in eastern Colorado is causing major highway closings and school closures. A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area.

 

I-70 closed from Airpark Road to Kansas state line

Interstate 70 was closed at daybreak on Tuesday from the eastern part of the Denver metro area to the Kansas state line. The closure is in both directions.

i70-closed.jpg
CBS

The closure is from Airpark Road in Aurora to the Kansas state line.

Blizzard Warning in effect for most of Eastern Plains 00:48

A strong winter storm has brought high winds and snow to the area. A blizzard warning is in effect.

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Interstate 76 closed from Brush to Nebraska

A winter storm has brought snowy and windy conditions to the Fort Morgan area on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Interstate 76 was closed in both directions Tuesday morning from Brush, just east of Fort Morgan, to the Colorado-Nebraska border.

Waking up to snow, windy conditions in Fort Morgan 00:44

"Limiting non-essential travel will help our crews address the snowy highways, creating safer conditions for motorists and our workers," officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation wrote in a news release.

Highway 6 from Brush to Nebraska is also closed.

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Roadways shut down in Logan, Phillips, Segdwick counties

Colorado State Patrol tweeted every roadway in Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick counties was being shut down on Tuesday morning. 

Drivers were being asked not to drive around closed gates or signs in these areas. 

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Dozens of smaller roads closed in eastern Colorado

Besides the closures of Interstate 70, Interstate 76 and Highway 6 in eastern Colorado on Tuesday morning, the winter storm has also led to numerous other road closures. At 7:30 a.m. the following roads were all closed on Colorado's Eastern Plains:

US-385: Holyoke to Julesburg 

US-40: Limon to Kit Carson 

US-138: Sterling to Nebraska 

CO-86: Kiowa to I-70 

CO-94: US-40/287 to Punkin Center 

CO-59: Seibert to Kit Carson 

CO-59: Yuma to Sedgwick

CO-59: I-70 to Cope

CO-52: Ft. Morgan to CO-14 

EB CO-392: US-85 to CO-14 

CO-71: Brush to Nebraska 

US-40: Kit Carson to Limon 

US-34: Brush to Nebraska

US-36: Last Chance to Kansas

CO-6: US 36 to Sterling

US-385: US 36-Julesburg

CO-138: Sterling to Nebraska

CO-63: Akron to Atwood

CO-113: Sterling to Nebraska

CO-14: US 85 to Sterling

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Blizzard conditions: expect whiteouts in eastern CO

A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.

Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.

blizzard-warning.png
CBS
By Ashton Altieri
 

Winter storm leads to school closures in nothern, eastern Colorado

Here's the full list of schools that were closed on Tuesday morning due to the winter storm:

AKRON SCHOOLS: Closed Today
BAYFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT: Delayed 2 hours
BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Closed Today
BRUSH SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Today
BYERS SCHOOL DIST 32J: Closed Today
DEER TRAIL SCHOOL: Closed Today
ELBERT SCHOOL DIST #200: Closed Today
FLEMING SCHOOL: Closed Today
FORT MORGAN SCHOOL DIST: Closed Today
IDALIA SCHOOL RJ3: Closed Today
KIOWA C-2: Closed Today
MORGAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Closed Today
PLATEAU DIST RE-5: Closed Today
RE-1 VALLEY: Closed Today
WELD COUNTY RE-3J: Closed Today
YUMA SCHOOL DIST: Closed Today
By CBSColorado.com Staff
 

Morgan County residents prepared for blizzard

Shovels, salt, and even snow blowers were flying off the shelves at a Fort Morgan hardware store on Monday as residents prepared for the big winter storm.

Morgan County residents prepare for blizzard conditions 02:30

Ackley ACE employee Jacob Fritzler said the blizzard was the talk of the town for a few days.  

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

