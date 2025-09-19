Colorado Avalanche training camp a "great," "tough" practice for veteran defenseman Brent Burns

Despite the round one playoff exit this past season, the Colorado Avalanche still believe it has the team capable to raise Lord Stanley. It's a big reason why the organization didn't make many offseason changes.

But the Avs did welcome veteran defenseman Brent Burns, a longtime star of the National Hockey League.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns CBS

The 40-year-old, who was signed to a 1-year deal in the summer, will enter the 22nd season of his NHL hockey career, with his first as a member of the Avalanche.

When CBS Colorado spoke to Burns at the beginning of training camp, he admitted years of experience didn't keep him from feeling the nerves a player might have to start the new quest toward the playoffs.

"You know, the good feelings for me coming in, it's not just another training camp," Burns explained. "You get antsy before you go to bed. You're nervous in the morning, no idea what to expect. It was a great practice. It was tough."

Burns is joining the experienced defensive core of the Avs. In this situation, he will not necessarily be tasked with being a top pair leader like he has been much throughout his career. Now, he will look to provide solid depth with veteran leadership. But there is certainly a chance for him log vital minutes as an experienced defender.

Returning to the Avalanche are key, past mid-season acquisitions in centermen Brock Nelson and Jack Drury, as well as forward Martin Necas, who along with Drury was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Avs Stanley Cup champion Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. That was before Rantanen was subsequently traded to the Dallas Stars, which proved to be pivotal in the first round elimination of the Avs versus the Stars.

The Avs continue to be led by NHL leaders Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews. Another key return also includes healthy captain Gabriel Landeskog, who made his initial return after multiple seasons due to injury in the most recent playoff berth.

Brent Burns will soon get a chance at Avs-style hockey against an opponent. The Avalanched recently announced its preseason schedule. It begins at Magnus Arena on the University of Denver campus with a visit from the Utah Mammoth.

The regular season schedule is also posted, and it will begin on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on opening night Tuesday, Oct. 7.