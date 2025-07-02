Watch CBS News
Sports

Colorado Avalanche sign veteran defenseman Brent Burns to 1-year deal

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie
Read Full Bio
Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Veteran defenseman Brent Burns signed a 1-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, the club announced

It ended a short free agency stint for Burns this summer, who has spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. Further terms of the contract, including the salary, were not disclosed. 

The 40-year-old, six-time NHL all-star brings a strong, veteran presence to the Avs' backend core led by defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews. 

Although, Burns' superstar status has waned in recent years, he continued to fill big minutes in Carolina. That included helping the Hurricanes reach the Eastern Conference Final twice in the past three years. 

Burns has been known for his strength as an offensive contributor throughout his career, famously as a member of the San Jose Sharks

In the past four seasons between San Jose and Carolina, Burns has laced up his skates for all 82 regular season games from 2021 to the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Burns is expected to fill a smaller role as a Colorado Avalanche, providing much-welcomed depth at the position. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.