Colorado Avalanche sign veteran defenseman Brent Burns to 1-year deal

Veteran defenseman Brent Burns signed a 1-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, the club announced.

It ended a short free agency stint for Burns this summer, who has spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. Further terms of the contract, including the salary, were not disclosed.

We have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Brent Burns. pic.twitter.com/UNtkSPSmFq — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 3, 2025

The 40-year-old, six-time NHL all-star brings a strong, veteran presence to the Avs' backend core led by defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

Although, Burns' superstar status has waned in recent years, he continued to fill big minutes in Carolina. That included helping the Hurricanes reach the Eastern Conference Final twice in the past three years.

Burns has been known for his strength as an offensive contributor throughout his career, famously as a member of the San Jose Sharks

In the past four seasons between San Jose and Carolina, Burns has laced up his skates for all 82 regular season games from 2021 to the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Burns is expected to fill a smaller role as a Colorado Avalanche, providing much-welcomed depth at the position.