Colorado Avalanche acquire center Brock Nelson in trade

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired veteran center Brock Nelson in a trade with the New York Islanders.

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators on March 1, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The Islanders posted the details of the trade on their team website. "The New York Islanders have acquired forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round selection in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, and defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Colorado Avalanche, in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour."

The move gives the Avs a shot of extra offensive firepower and responsibility in the defensive end as they get closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.