Gabriel Landeskog skates for first time in an NHL game in nearly 3 years, Avalanche captain hits the ice against Dallas

Gabriel Landeskog saw playing time in an NHL game for the first time in over 1,000 days on Wednesday night. The Colorado captain started the game and hit the ice at the outset of the Avalanche's Game 3 playoff game against the Stars in Dallas. By the start of the third period he had registered 8 minutes of ice time.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche warms up before the game against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images



The 32-year-old Swede was activated off injured reserve last week.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 23, 2025. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Landeskog last played in an NHL game on June 26, 2022, when he and the Avs beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup.

A chronic right knee injury that led to two surgeries kept him off the ice through multiple attempts to get back. He did a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles earlier this month to take another step forward in the process.

Adding Landeskog is a boost for the Avalanche, who won the series opener 5-1 against the Stars but then lost Game 2 by a score of 4-3 in overtime.