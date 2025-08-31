On Colorado's Guanella Pass, at least 12 vehicles get towed for illegal parking in one morning

Twelve different vehicles on Guanella Pass in Colorado's high country were towed for illegal parking one morning of the Labor Day weekend. That's according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, which recently announced that new No Parking signs have gone up along several parts of the road.

File photo of fall colors on Guanella Pass in 2023 CBS



Guanella Pass Road runs from Georgetown in Clear Creek County to Grant in Park County, and it's one of Colorado's most popular spots for fall colors viewing. There are designated parking areas, but it's illegal to park on the side sections of the road.

The sheriff's office said they would be stepping up enforcement of illegal parking this fall. That is partially due to the fact that one day last year the number of illegally parked cars cut off part of the road and made it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through when someone was having a medical emergency.

Last week CBS Colorado Meteorologist Joe Ruch reported that the changing of the leaves in Colorado's high country would begin earlier than normal. Anyone who is headed up to Guanella Pass or any of Colorado's mountain passes where the aspens have begun changing is asked to pay close attention to parking signs.