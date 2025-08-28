Colorado's fall colors could be duller this year. Here's why.

Forest entomologist says Colorado's current drought conditions could dull this year's fall colors

Forest entomologist says Colorado's current drought conditions could dull this year's fall colors

Colorado's annual burst of brilliant fall color may look a little different this year, and ongoing drought conditions are largely to blame. While scattered storms brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of the state this past week, it hasn't been enough to significantly ease the overall drought. According to the latest data, just over 7% of Colorado remains in exceptional drought -- the most severe classification -- with Garfield, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Moffat, and Delta counties experiencing the worst conditions.

Experts say drought-stressed trees often shift their energy away from producing vibrant pigments and toward basic survival. That means leaves may change earlier, drop faster, or turn more brown than gold -- especially in areas hit hardest by prolonged dry conditions.

"Drought puts trees under significant stress," said Dan West, a forest entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service. "When that happens, trees may shut down earlier than usual, leading to a shorter, less colorful fall season."

Planning a Fall Foliage Trip?

If you're hoping to catch some color this fall, West recommends:

Heading higher into the mountains, where trees may be less stressed by drought.

Going earlier in the season, as some trees may peak sooner than usual.

"If you are looking for Aspens, I think the Front Range will be your best bet because as you go further west and further south the drought conditions are worse," said West.