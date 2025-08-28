Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's fall colors could be duller this year. Here's why.

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Forest entomologist says Colorado's current drought conditions could dull this year's fall colors
Forest entomologist says Colorado's current drought conditions could dull this year's fall colors 09:17

Colorado's annual burst of brilliant fall color may look a little different this year, and ongoing drought conditions are largely to blame. While scattered storms brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of the state this past week, it hasn't been enough to significantly ease the overall drought. According to the latest data, just over 7% of Colorado remains in exceptional drought -- the most severe classification -- with Garfield, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Moffat, and Delta counties experiencing the worst conditions.

drought-monitor.png
CBS

Experts say drought-stressed trees often shift their energy away from producing vibrant pigments and toward basic survival. That means leaves may change earlier, drop faster, or turn more brown than gold -- especially in areas hit hardest by prolonged dry conditions.  

leaves-4.jpg
CBS

"Drought puts trees under significant stress," said Dan West, a forest entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service. "When that happens, trees may shut down earlier than usual, leading to a shorter, less colorful fall season."  

trees.jpg
Dan West

Planning a Fall Foliage Trip? 

If you're hoping to catch some color this fall, West recommends:

  • Heading higher into the mountains, where trees may be less stressed by drought.

  • Going earlier in the season, as some trees may peak sooner than usual.

fall-colors-2025-dates.png
Dan West

"If you are looking for Aspens, I  think the Front Range will be your best bet because as you go further west and further south the drought conditions are worse," said West. 

Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue