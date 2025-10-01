Colorado mayor worries over Rocky Mountain National Park uncertainty: "Very important it stays open for the people of America"

As the federal government shutdown begins, concern is growing in Estes Park. It's the gateway town of Colorado's Front Range to Rocky Mountain National Park and relies heavily on tourism, especially during the fall season.

Though the park remains open to visitors, its staffed services, including visitor centers, are closed. That has local leaders and business owners worried about the ripple effects on the town's economy.

"The uncertainty is problematic," said Estes Park Mayor Gary Hall. "What's tomorrow? What's a week from now?"

Fall is typically one of the busiest times of year for Estes Park, drawing thousands of visitors eager to see golden aspens and roaming elk. But with limited staffing at the park and no access to visitor centers, there is some fear that tourists may choose to stay away or cut their visits short.

CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Estes Park Mayor Gary Hall. CBS

"We absolutely need the tourists, but they need us for recharging their souls, too," said Hall. "So, it's very important the park stays open for the people of America. And we need it as much or more than anybody because it helps keep our town healthy."

Larry Pierce, owner of Estes Silver & Gold, has operated his shop for nearly 50 years. He says a short-term shutdown likely won't hurt his business; he's more concerned about the people who may lose their jobs.

"I'm not worried for my store or even the businesses downtown," Pierce said. "I'm more worried for the employees themselves that get laid off. They're my friends and neighbors."

Pierce says Estes Park has weathered tough times before, including wildfires, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He's confident the town will adapt again.

"When COVID came and we were shut down for six weeks, we rolled with the punches. When the fires came and we were closed for a week or two, we rolled with the punches," he said. "I've had a store for 50 years, it'll be okay."

Still, he acknowledges that if the shutdown drags on, the impact could deepen.

"If it lasts a long time, some businesses will be severely impacted," Pierce said. "It's expensive to live here and many people live paycheck to paycheck."

Mayor Hall says he's in regular contact with Colorado's congressional delegation and believes the park will remain open with limited staffing for the time being. But the longer the shutdown lasts, the more uncertain things become for the town's workforce and economy.

"Estes Park is resilient," Hall said. "But we're watching this closely."