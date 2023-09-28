Aurora mayoral candidates prepare for public forum to discuss issues like public safety, affordable housing

People living in Aurora will have a chance to hear from the next possible mayor ahead of the Nov. 7 election in an election forum Thursday night at the Aurora Municipal Building. The candidates will discuss several issues, including public safety and affordable housing.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is running for reelection. Aurora City Council Member Juan Marcano and Aurora resident Jeffrey Sanford are challenging Coffman.

Housing is a hot topic as finding an affordable home, like in many areas of the state, is difficult. According to the latest report from the Colorado Associations of Realtors, the median sale price of a home in Arapahoe County in August of 2023 was $585,000. The city of Aurora is one of the 13 cities and towns represented by Arapahoe County. With the median household income at $72,052 in 2021 for residents in Aurora, according to the US Census, each candidate points out ways they would work to help their citizens find a home, without emptying their pockets.

"I think that modular homes are going to be the future in terms of affordable housing where you have the majority of the house built in a factory setting. In a much more efficient way and much more cost-effective way. And then those transported to a site and assembled there," Coffman said.

"I think that we need to make serious investments in housing, as I mentioned already from land use reforms, which I was a strong proponent of in the last legislative session. But, also in terms of our commitment to ensuring that we have workforce housing," Marcano said.

"How about we look at a land lease for the city of Aurora and come in and partner with developers to build affordable housing for our folks that don't make that much," Sanford said.

Another major issue is public safety, amid the hiring challenges at the Aurora Police Department. Still, according to the Colorado Crime Statistics, violent crime in Aurora is currently at its lowest in five years.

So far this year, there have been 2,681 violent offenses. Last year, there were 4,840 violent offenses. The same trend applies to property crime and car thefts which have also dropped to a five-year low, so far. Coffman is pleased to see the numbers drop, but he knows the city can continue to improve in lowering crime in the city.

"It's great to see that violent crime has gone down. It's great to see that motor vehicle theft has gone down. That assaults have gone down. That even domestic violence has gone down. So, a lot of positive trends but still we have a long way to go," Coffman said.

Marcano wants to attack the root causes of crime and look for new ways to work with law enforcement to continue to lower the number of crimes.

"I think that what we currently are doing is that we're stuck in a pattern of responding and the response is important, but we have to make sure that we are putting just as much, if not more effort into ensuring that things don't go wrong in our city, to begin with," Marcano said.

Sanford believes it is important for city leaders to fully resource law enforcement so they will be able to do their jobs at a high level.

"Law enforcement can do better if they are properly supported. We have to support our Aurora law enforcement folks."

The public forum goes from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Aurora Municipal Building.