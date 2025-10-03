Arapahoe High School in Colorado honors decades-long relationship with Northern Arapaho Tribe

One of the core values at Arapahoe High School in Colorado is honoring and nurturing its relationship with the Northern Arapaho Tribe. This tradition has been central to the school's identity for more than 30 years.

Arapahoe High School CBS

Since 1993, the high school has invited members of the Northern Arapaho from the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming to participate in the biennial "Arapahoe Warrior Assembly." The event brings together elders and youth to share cultural traditions through song, dance, and storytelling.

The school's main gymnasium was named in 1994 for the late Arapaho elder Anthony Sitting Eagle, who often visited students in the early 1990s. Anthony Sitting Eagle was one of the tribal leaders who signed a proclamation allowing the school to maintain its Warrior mascot, so long as the symbol reflected the strength and heritage of the Northern Arapaho people.

"He took the time to meet with our students and really take an interest in our high school," Principal Natalie Pramenko said. "I wish I could have known him, but I love that our gym is named after him. His words, 'always take care of one another,' continue to guide us."

The Warrior logo, which appears across the school's campus, was designed in 1993 by Wilbur Antelope, a Northern Arapaho artist. School leaders said the design was intentional, created to symbolize respect and strengthen ties between the two communities.

Arapahoe High School CBS

"When the tribal artist designed it, it was very intentional," Pramenko said. "That is our mascot. The Arapahoe Warrior that you see around our building."

For students, the assemblies are a reminder that the Warrior name represents more than a symbol.

"They bring people of all ages, from elders down to littles," Pramenko said. "They sing, they dance, and they teach us about what it means to be a warrior."

Another elder, Mark Soldier Wolf, was also remembered for his mentorship at the school. "He always made me know no matter how rough it is, it's going to be okay," Pramenko said.

Arapahoe High School opened in 1964 as part of Littleton Public Schools. In 1993, when questions arose nationally about Native American mascots, the school worked directly with the Northern Arapaho Tribe to create an agreement ensuring the Warrior name and imagery would be used with respect. The signed proclamation still hangs outside the gym today, symbolizing the ongoing commitment between the tribe and the school.

An assembly at Arapahoe High School Arapahoe High School

"We don't just represent an animal, or a place, or a color, or a thing," Pramenko said. "We represent a people, and it's a proud people. They are kind, resilient, and strong. They have been through a lot, and they continue to persevere. It's truly an honor to represent the Northern Arapaho people."