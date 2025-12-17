Denver airport delays, crashes, broken windows, downed power lines: What to know about Colorado's windy Wednesday

Hurricane-force winds in Colorado on Wednesday had a major impact across the Denver metro area, Front Range, and foothills.

Gusts of over 100 mph — equivalent to a category 1 hurricane — were reported in some parts of the Front Range, and over 100,000 people were without power.

Several highways were closed, Denver International Airport saw dozens of delays, power lines and other property damage were reported, schools were closed, Denver's holiday events were canceled, and thousands of homes and businesses were without power after Xcel's Public Safety Power Shutoff and unplanned outages.

Power shutoff

Xcel Energy was implementing what it calls a Public Safety Shutoff, for only the second time ever in Colorado. An estimated 50,000 people across the Front Range were impacted, mostly in Boulder, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Larimer, and Weld counties.

Restoration for some areas was expected to start around 6 p.m. Wednesday, but many customers told CBS News Colorado that Xcel told them it could be up to three days before their power is restored.

Downed power lines are seen as a result of powerful winds near Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. CBS

As a result, the Colorado Division of Emergency Management opened charging centers, shelters, and resource centers in the impacted areas.

Xcel said it shut off the power in these areas because of the combination of wind speeds and dry conditions that increase the chance of wildfires.

Once conditions improve, Xcel Energy Colorado President Robert Kenney said crews will begin inspecting lines to determine when power can be restored.

"Once the wind event stops, that does not mean your power will be immediately restored," he said. "We have several hundred crew members that are already being pre-positioned, that are on standby, so that when the wind event does end, they will be able to immediately begin inspecting the lines. They have to visually inspect the lines for damage before restoring the power."

Delayed flights

The Federal Aviation Administration called for a ground delay at Denver International Airport from 5 through 8 p.m., although that's subject to change, based on evolving weather conditions.

As of about 6:30 p.m., 66 flights were delayed, and one was canceled.

Wind gusts were recorded at around 40 mph at the airport.

School closures

Several school districts — including Jefferson County, Colorado's second-largest — closed schools, and many also canceled after-school activities.

The University of Colorado cancelled classes, but the Buffs' basketball game against Portland State is continuing, although fans are not allowed to attend.

Highway closures

Several highways in the foothills near Boulder, as well as in Northern Colorado up to the Wyoming state line, were closed. At least one crash also closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains.

Those planned closures included:

Highway 93 between Boulder and Arvada

Highway 36 between Boulder and Lyons

Highway 287 between Ted's Place and the Wyoming border closed this afternoon, but has since reopened

Damage and other closures

Power lines were reported as having fallen across the Denver metro area, adding to the number of customers without power.

A number of local businesses were also forced to close — some out of caution, others due to a lack of power.

Car and structure windows were also broken by flying debris, like this car in Boulder, whose windows were shattered by small, flying rocks.

A car window in Boulder, Colorado, was shattered by flying rocks on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. CBS

Despite losing power around 10 a.m., Ace Hardware in Golden remained open and kept busy, selling generators, flashlights, batteries, and tools and materials to prevent or fix damage.

Some business owners raised concerns about what a days-long outage could mean for their companies, products, and customers.

"We could lose everything," DeAnn Wieber, owner of the Windy Saddle Cafe in Golden, said. "We could lose all our food, the time that it took to prepare everything, and we just don't know. And there's are a lot of businesses going through the same thing."