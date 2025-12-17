Power outage in Colorado begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday for 50,000 Xcel Energy customers

A power outage along Colorado's Front Range will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will impact about 50,000 Xcel Energy customers. The outage was planned for parts of Boulder, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties due to powerful winds and dangerous fire conditions.

According to Xcel, crews are set to begin restoration efforts as quickly as possible, which is estimated to be around 6 p.m. Xcel said power can only be restored after crews inspect the lines to ensure it's safe to re-energize.

Xcel had been warning of the potential for power outages since last week due to the forecast.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday, for powerful winds and dangerous fire conditions. A strong jet stream, pressure gradient, and cold front will dramatically change our mid-week weather pattern.

The triple threat of low relative humidity, gusty winds and unseasonably warm temperatures will create dangerous wildfire conditions from the foothills out across the Eastern Plains.

Xcel urged customers to keep phones and other electronic devices charged. They also urge customers to view updates on outages at the outage map.