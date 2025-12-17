Watch CBS News
Local News

With high wind gusts, Colorado officials close several highways close to the foothills

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

As of around 4 p.m., Colorado state officials closed several highways in the foothills due to high wind alerts.

The Front Range on Wednesday recorded wind gusts of around 80 mph, creating dangerous conditions on the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the following highways:

  • Highway 93 between Boulder and Arvada
  • Highway 36 between Boulder and Lyons
  • Highway 287 between Ted's Place and the Wyoming border

CDOT has also issued wind alerts throughout northern and southern Colorado along the Interstate 25 corridor, the mountains, just west of the Front Range, and throughout the Eastern Plains.

Additionally, a semi-truck crash on Interstate 70 has closed the westbound lanes on I-70 near Deer Trail. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue