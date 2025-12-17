With high wind gusts, Colorado officials close several highways close to the foothills

As of around 4 p.m., Colorado state officials closed several highways in the foothills due to high wind alerts.

The Front Range on Wednesday recorded wind gusts of around 80 mph, creating dangerous conditions on the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the following highways:

Highway 93 between Boulder and Arvada

Highway 36 between Boulder and Lyons

Highway 287 between Ted's Place and the Wyoming border

CDOT has also issued wind alerts throughout northern and southern Colorado along the Interstate 25 corridor, the mountains, just west of the Front Range, and throughout the Eastern Plains.

Additionally, a semi-truck crash on Interstate 70 has closed the westbound lanes on I-70 near Deer Trail.