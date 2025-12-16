High winds and critical fire danger expected in Colorado Wednesday along the Front Range

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday, for powerful winds and dangerous fire conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the mountains, foothills and much of the I-25 corridor on Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 60 to 85 mph, with the strongest winds expected near the base of the foothills.

At the same time, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area, the Palmer Divide and much of the urban corridor starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Extremely dry air combined with strong downslope winds could allow any fire that starts to spread rapidly.

Ahead of the wind event, Tuesday will stay unseasonably warm and dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s — nearly 15 to 20 degrees above normal for mid-December. While the weather will feel pleasant, the warm and dry conditions will help set the stage for heightened fire danger.

Travel conditions in the mountains are expected to deteriorate Wednesday evening and overnight. Strong winds combined with periods of snowfall could lead to blowing snow and slick roads, particularly over mountain passes.

Winds will gradually decrease late Wednesday night into Thursday, though breezy conditions may linger into Thursday morning on the plains. Cooler air will move in behind a cold front, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages on Thursday.

Another round of strong winds is possible on Friday.