Denver's Mile High Drone Show, Christkindlmarket, and Mile High Tree canceled on Wednesday due to high winds

Denver's Mile High Drone Show, the popular holiday-season show that lights up the city's skies with drones, its Christkindlmarket, and the Mile High Tree have been canceled for Wednesday due to dangerously high winds, Visit Denver said.

While the drone show takes place each night for much of December, weather is always a concern, and powerful winds could make flying the drones difficult or even dangerous for people on the ground.

The popular Christkindlmarket, the German-style holiday market at Auraria Campus, will also close for the night, according to Visit Denver.

Xcel Energy said it would be shutting off power to thousands of customers along the Front Range due to the winds and dry conditions, in an effort to reduce the likelihood of a wildfire sparked by a downed power line.

Hurricane-force wind gusts of 60 to 90 mph were observed in some parts of the state on Wednesday, according to CBS News Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists.