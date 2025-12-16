Some Colorado school districts modifying Wednesday schedules ahead of strong winds, planned power shutoff

With strong winds and dry conditions forecast for Wednesday in Colorado, Xcel Energy says it will shut off power in large portions of the Denver metro area along the Front Range in an effort to prevent wildfires.

As a result, some schools will be operating on a modified schedule while other school districts say they're in contact with Xcel Energy and might still change school schedules.

While you should check with your child's school or school district for the latest information, as of Tuesday evening, the following changes or possible changes are in place:

Weld County

The Weld RE-4 School District says elementary school classes will be cancelled and middle and elementary schools will be getting out early. The district goes on to say

Elementary Schools

School will be canceled for students in grades preschool through 5th.

There will be no AlphaBEST programming.

Middle and High Schools

Middle schools will release at 11:25 a.m. and high schools will release at 12:10 p.m.

Individual schools will provide alternate class schedules.

Lunch will be provided on a grab-and-go basis.

Transportation will be shifted to accommodate the revised bell schedule.

There will be no after-school practices, activities, and events.

All facility rentals will be canceled for Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Adams 12

Adams 12 Five Star Schools said if Xcel does move forward with its power shutoff, schools will be impacted, but as of Tuesday evening, it did not indicate any changes were in place.

"We will make a decision and communicate about school plans for Wednesday as soon as we receive that update from Xcel," a district spokesperson said.

Jefferson County

Jeffco Public Schools also said on Tuesday that no schools were expected to close, but evolving weather conditions and Xcel's plans could change that.

The district said it hopes to have a final update by Tuesday evening.

Boulder Valley School District

BVSD says that no changes have been implemented as of Tuesday, but if they do, "we will alert families and staff as soon as possible, via our emergency communication channels, including email, text and phone messages, as well as on impacted school websites. Updates will be provided on our Emergency Information website."

Douglas County

The Douglas County School District said it may need to close schools or modify schedules on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

If the district does close any schools, it will tell families by 5 a.m. on Wednesday by email and text message and post closings on the district's website and social media pages.

If the district doesn't hear anything about shutoffs or impacts to schools, then schools will open as normal. It may ask families pick up their children as part of an early dismissal.

University of Colorado Boulder

The university issued an administrative campus closure for Wednesday. They said it is due to "forecasted high winds and planned power outages in Boulder County." CU's exam period for the fall semester ended last week.