Ground delay ordered at Denver International Airport due to high winds

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a ground delay to take effect at 5 p.m. at Denver International Airport due to high winds associated with Wednesday's First Alert Weather Day and red flag warnings across Colorado's Front Range.

The delay impacts all arriving and departing flights, according to the FAA's airport event database.

FlightAware's Misery Map showed 21 delayed flights and one cancellation as of around 3:20 p.m., but that number has changed several times over the course of the day and likely will continue to as weather conditions evolve.

The average delay is reported at 74 minutes, but that, too, could change.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the mountains, foothills, and much of the I-25 corridor on Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 60 to 90 mph, with the strongest winds expected near the base of the foothills.

In addition to the high winds in Colorado, the FAA said on Wednesday morning that other weather conditions could impact flights at other major airports around the country, including in Austin, Boston, Dallas, Newark, San Antonio, San Francisco, and San Diego.