2025 has surpassed 1894 for the latest first snow in Denver

2025 has officially surpassed 1894 for Denver's latest measurable snow on record. 

It has now been 213 days since the Colorado city last recorded snowfall, an uncommon stretch heading into the second half of November. 

The current forecast keeps Denver snow-free through at least Friday. At this pace, 2025 is on track to finish among the top three latest first snow seasons in city history.

While Colorado's high country has picked up occasional early-season systems, the storm track has stayed too far north or too weak to bring meaningful moisture to the Front Range. Until that shifts, Denver's historic snow drought is expected to continue.

