Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade and rally draws fans to downtown
Denver turned into the City of Champions on Thursday as the Nuggets players were cheered on by fans during the NBA championship parade through the streets of downtown.
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is showing off the Larry O'Brien trophy during the NBA championship parade through downtown Denver.
Jokic's daughter was also on the engine with her father, seemingly taking it all in.
Crazy Nuggets mohawk man attends rally
Kelly Werthmann found the Nuggets fan who has the most impressive mohawk we've ever seen:
Nuggets mascot Rocky shoots confetti from atop a fire engine at the NBA Championship parade.
Nuggets players DeAndre Jordan and Jeff Green jumped off the firetrucks during NBA championship parade to celebrate in the street with fans.
Gov. Jared Polis proclaims June 15 as Denver Nuggets NBA Champions Day
Gov. Jared Polis addressed the crowd at the Denver City and County Building before the start of the parade. The Colorado governor just proclaimed June 15 as Denver Nuggets NBA Champions Day!
Nuggets NBA championship parade kicks off in downtown Denver!
The Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade kicked off downtown from Union Station at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Dressed up Denver doggie attends parade
This dog was spotted in the crowd! Woof!
Nuggets fan line downtown streets waiting for NBA championship parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Denver for the Nuggets NBA championship parade on Thursday morning.
Nuggets fan dresses in layers, shows off multiple jerseys
One dedicated Nuggets fan was prepared for Colorado's changing weather at the NBA championship parade on Thursday- he dressed in layers- a LOT of layers. The fan took off not one, not two, not three, but five jerseys to show his team spirit along the parade route.
Once he showed some skin, though, CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Brian Flores were happy that he stopped showing off his layers!
Denver firefighters excited for Nuggets championship parade
Some Denver firefighters are taking center stage on fire engines at the Nuggets NBA championship parade through downtown on Thursday.
CBS News Colorado Sports Romi Bean will be on one of those engines with four Nuggets players: Reggie Jackson, Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji and Thomas Bryant.
Fans started gathering at Civic Center Park early Thursday morning for the pre-parade rally and to celebrate with thousands of other Nuggets fans.
Expect lots of fun fan interviews, reports from the tops of fire trucks moving through the parade with players, execs, owners and coaches on them and analysis of the Nuggets first-ever NBA Championship.
Lifelong Nuggets fan (and Michelle Griego's cousin) arrives at Union Station early
Denver Nuggets fans arrived early in LoDo on Thursday to get a good spot to watch the NBA champions parade through downtown. That included Ben and his family, who got to Union Station before 7 a.m. The parade starts at Union Station at 10 a.m.
"I'm just here to take in all the experience," he said. "Finally celebrate a team that brought the NBA Championship to Denver. Just taking the day to take it all in."
Ben has been a Nuggets fan his whole life.
"Went to the first Nuggets game with my dad back when it was at McNichols Arena," he said.
While Ben was doing an interview on CBS Colorado Mornings, anchor Michelle Griego revealed that Ben is her cousin! Griego also grew up in the Denver area rooting on the Nuggets.