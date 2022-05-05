Steven Graves Embedded: Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

Steven Graves Embedded: Chicago's Englewood Neighborhoodget the free app
The people of Englewood are resilient, vibrant and full of innovation.
It is with deep excitement that I get to tell these stories each and every week with care and compassion; how they deserve to be told.
I would love to hear who you want to highlight - whether it be an organization doing grassroots work or your neighbor who makes a difference in the community.
Feel free to send me any stories! I look forward to hearing from you. Email: srgraves@cbs.com
New Englewood Grocery Store Aims To Be 'A Beacon Of Light' For Community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new business in Englewood is re-imagining how a simple grocery store can unite a neighborhood, foster health and wellness and provide much needed resources.
CBS 2's Steven Graves takes us inside for a sneak peek before its grand opening next week.
Alia Bilal is with the Inner-City Muslim Action Network or IMAN. One of several organizations that is part of the Go Green on Racine Initiative. It's an effort to build up the 63rd Street corridor.
'So much strength and passion': How an Englewood nonprofit is getting funds to strengthen neighborhood programs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still exposing how many communities continue to struggle.
One Chicago neighborhood is getting a huge amount of help, through a new partnership. CBS 2's Steven Graves explains.
Cecile De Mello does the long work of leading nonprofit Teamwork Englewood because of a love for her home and three young children.
"I say to myself if I do a good job today, I'm one step closer making this a community where they can raise their family safely."
After the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church fire, former parishioners remember their cherished parish
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The blown out windows and piles of ashes are devastating sights for people who remember Antioch Baptist Church best.
The images caught the eye of a family living 1,500 miles away who left Chicago more than a decade ago. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Englewood where that church burned Friday.
The church place means everything to hundreds of families, as the ashes settle, prayers are going up. Memories shared by members from across the country.
'This is my Englewood' mural sets to drive change and pride in the South Side community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A larger than life street mural with a message is taking over a street in one neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
CBS 2'S Steven Graves tells us why it is so much more than just art.
Whole Foods closing Englewood grocery store after six years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side.
A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location at 832 W. 63rd St. and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center at 959 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park -- a former Dominick's. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts.
"As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations," a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement.
Despite Whole Foods closing, Englewood coffee shop says community is thriving
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was news no one wanted to hear: Whole Foods closing on the South Side.
Now, local business owners want people to know the community is still motivated to thrive. CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how one coffee shop owner is making it happen.
It's not the typical shop some might envision in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.