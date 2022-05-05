Watch CBS News

Steven Graves Embedded: Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

get the free app
  • link copied

By Steven Graves

/ CBS Chicago

stevengraves-new.jpg

The people of Englewood are resilient, vibrant and full of innovation.

It is with deep excitement that I get to tell these stories each and every week with care and compassion; how they deserve to be told. 

I would love to hear who you want to highlight -  whether it be an organization doing grassroots work or your neighbor who makes a difference in the community. 

Feel free to send me any stories! I look forward to hearing from you. Email: srgraves@cbs.com

 

New Englewood Grocery Store Aims To Be 'A Beacon Of Light' For Community

92895F2FADD32614925763B4BC4A99B6.jpg
(Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new business in Englewood is re-imagining how a simple grocery store can unite a neighborhood, foster health and wellness and provide much needed resources.

CBS 2's Steven Graves takes us inside for a sneak peek before its grand opening next week.

Alia Bilal is with the Inner-City Muslim Action Network or IMAN. One of several organizations that is part of the Go Green on Racine Initiative. It's an effort to build up the 63rd Street corridor.

CONTINUE READING

By Steven Graves
 

'So much strength and passion': How an Englewood nonprofit is getting funds to strengthen neighborhood programs

bc8ed971e90ac21fb5b0e7c7bea64238.jpg
CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still exposing how many communities continue to struggle.

One Chicago neighborhood is getting a huge amount of help, through a new partnership. CBS 2's Steven Graves explains.

Cecile De Mello does the long work of leading nonprofit Teamwork Englewood because of a love for her home and three young children.

"I say to myself if I do a good job today, I'm one step closer making this a community where they can raise their family safely."

CONTINUE READING

By Steven Graves
 

After the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church fire, former parishioners remember their cherished parish

94c78d95f861ba3609549ba18a7decfc.jpg
CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The blown out windows and piles of ashes are devastating sights for people who remember Antioch Baptist Church best.

antiochmissionarybaptistchurchdemolition.png
CBS 2

The images caught the eye of a family living 1,500 miles away who left Chicago more than a decade ago. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports from Englewood where that church burned Friday.

The church place means everything to hundreds of families, as the ashes settle, prayers are going up. Memories shared by members from across the country.

CONTINUE READING

By Steven Graves
 

'This is my Englewood' mural sets to drive change and pride in the South Side community

202ecdbef2471321a0da7d6f7f8d3246.jpg
CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A larger than life street mural with a message is taking over a street in one neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

CBS 2'S Steven Graves tells us why it is so much more than just art.

CONTINUE READING

By Steven Graves
 

Whole Foods closing Englewood grocery store after six years

screenshot-2022-04-29-104641.png
Whole Foods announced it is closing Englewood neighborhood store.  CBS 

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location at 832 W. 63rd St. and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center at 959 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park -- a former Dominick's. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts.

"As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations," a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement.

CONTINUE READING

By Steven Graves
 

Despite Whole Foods closing, Englewood coffee shop says community is thriving

c9a9d0f6241023e8114420c65e004f27.jpg
Kunsanya Cafe on 69th and Green   CBS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was news no one wanted to hear: Whole Foods closing on the South Side.

Now, local business owners want people to know the community is still motivated to thrive. CBS 2's Steven Graves tells us how one coffee shop owner is making it happen.

It's not the typical shop some might envision in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

CONTINUE READING

By Steven Graves
Steven Graves
stevengraves-new.jpg

Steven Graves is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS2 Chicago who joined the team in September 2019.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.