Chicago Police officer shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday in West Englewood.

The Englewood (7th) officer was shot at 64th and Paulina streets, police said.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, police as of 6:15 p.m. were maintaining a strong presence both east and west of Ashland Avenue on 64th Street. There appeared to be a second scene on 64th Street east of Ashland Avenue, near Bishop Street, where a vehicle that might have been involved was located.

Numerous officers were seen racing down Ashland Avenue in response to the shooting, some from as far away as the Town of Cicero. A multitude of law enforcement helicopters were also hovering overhead, including one from as far away as Indiana.

The shooter or shooters were still on the loose Wednesday evening. Police were trying to home in on the person who shot the officer and figure out where that person went.

Officers were also staged at the U of C Medical Center.

Further details were not immediately available.

