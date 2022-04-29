Watch CBS News

Whole Foods closing Englewood grocery store

By Steven Graves, Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side.

A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center in Lincoln Park. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts.

"As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores. We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations," a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement.

The Englewood store opened in September 2016, at the time bringing an end to a food desert in the neighborhood. Although another grocery store, Go Green Community Fresh Market, opened in Englewood earlier this year, the loss of Whole Foods will undoubtedly be a major blow to the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 10:03 AM

