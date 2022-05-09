'Literally what we're here for': As Whole Foods closes, Englewood organizations offers produce for the community

As Whole Foods closes, Englewood organizations offer produce for the community

As Whole Foods closes, Englewood organizations offer produce for the community

As Whole Foods closes, Englewood organizations offer produce for the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mission for one Chicago neighborhood is make sure no one goes hungry.

With the recent news of a big grocery store leaving, grassroots organizations are stepping up.

CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us how.

"This is what allows us to extend our growing season."

It's a hot and humid job in this so-called "Hoop House" but Laquandra Fair's passion for produce is what keeps her growing in Englewood.

"Clearly, there's still a need, because we don't have a lot of large chain grocery stores within our area," Fair said.

Just about two miles from where she works at Growing Home's farm on Wood Street, Whole Foods is shutting its doors. One less option for people to purchase food for themselves or others.

"It's not that we are a food desert, we actually don't use that term. It's more 'food insecurity' because some of our residents, what if they don't have a vehicle to travel to obtain these resources," Fair said.

According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, some of the highest rates of food insecurity are in Englewood. The group based it on poverty levels from recent census data.

"If you have government assistance, savings and things of that nature, that's literally what we're here for," Fair said.

The process is easy. Take baby spinach, for example. When it fully grows, workers will put it in a produce box. People can pick it up at a market or have it delivered straight to their front door.

Growing Home is one of many organizations in the "Englewood Food Sovereignty Network" now figuring out a way to let people know they exist and are an option.

The Resident Association of Greater Englewood (RAGE) has social media posts circulating right now.

"We just have to be more visible," said Fair.

The collective started its work during the pandemic. They meet monthly with the most recent call this past Friday. It not only addressed how to reach more people, but what should eventually be in Whole Foods' space.

That's where they need help.

"We'd love to engage with a Black grocer who's looking to expand and work with the Englewood community. That's one of the priorities for everybody," said Asiaha Butler of RAGE.

Making sure Englewood keeps growing in the right direction. Whole Foods would only say its Englewood location will close in a few months. Local organizations are trying to get a better sense of the timing.

One week until our 20th Annual Benefit! Can't wait to see you all there. Still time to get an in-person ticket or an at-home delivery. Tickets available at: https://t.co/VCDftcPaOW Our Silent Auction and Paddle Raise are open too! Check it out: https://t.co/3KkGUvhbDX pic.twitter.com/j3Q2JRMx8D — Growing Home (@growinghome) May 5, 2022